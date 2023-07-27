In broad daylight, suspects exchange gunfire, shoot into victim's vehicle off Capitol Drive, police say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say suspects started shooting at each other and shot into an occupied vehicle near 20th and Capitol Wednesday evening.

According to a statement, a shots fired incident started around 4:11 p.m. The occupied vehicle the suspects shot into was traveling eastbound on Capitol. The victim inside is a 41-year-old Milwaukee female, and she was not injured, police said.

MPD described the suspects as 'unknown'.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023, at approximately 4:11 p.m., on the 2000 block of W. Capitol Dr. The unknown suspects, were shooting at each other and subsequently shot into an occupied vehicle that was traveling eastbound on W. Capitol Dr. The victim, a 41-year-old Milwaukee female, was in the vehicle when it was struck by gunfire however was not injured. This is an ongoing investigation. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.



