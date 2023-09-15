Impact100: Group of women awarding transformative grants

Impact100's founder, Wendy Stelle, is in Milwaukee to kick off the organization's new season of giving.

Impact100 Greater Milwaukee is an organization of women who collectively award transformative grants that make a lasting impact on the community.

Impact100 Greater Milwaukee has awarded over $3 million to local organizations in just eight years of existence.

Members make a fully tax-deductible donation of $1,100 annually.

Nonprofits submit proposals, and are submitted to a rigorous evaluation process by members.

Each non-profit finalist presents their organization at the Annual Awards Celebration to all members.

Following the presentations, members vote and the grant recipients are announced.

Impact100 Greater Milwaukee is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) organization relying on the skills and talents of its members.

