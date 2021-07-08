Immersive Van Gogh exhibit opens in Milwaukee Friday

MILWAUKEE — A popular, immersive Van Gogh exhibit is set to open at the Wisconsin Center Friday.

Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience will be coming to the Wisconsin Center for a limited time. The popular art exhibit was recently in Chicago and had been sold out for months prior.

The experience, created by Mathiew St-Arnaud, features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh's artwork.

The exhibit uses "cutting-edge projection technology" and "takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh’s vast body of work."

53,000 of the tickets have already been sold.

