Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to Milwaukee

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Brosilow
Immersive Van Gogh Chicago
Posted at 10:54 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 11:54:49-04

MILWAUKEE — A popular, immersive Van Gogh exhibit is coming to the Wisconsin Center in April.

Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience will be coming to the Wisconsin Center. The popular art exhibit was recently in Chicago and had been sold out for months prior.

The experience, created by Mathiew St-Arnaud, features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh's artwork.

The exhibit uses "cutting-edge projection technology" and "takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh’s vast body of work."

The exhibit is expected to last through April, though no specific opening date is listed.

To pre-register for tickets or learn more, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku