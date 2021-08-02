Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Wisconsin Center extended through October

The immersive Van Gogh exhibit at the Wisconsin Center is now running through October.

The popular Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is extending its run at the Wisconsin Center through Oct. 31, due to "overwhelming, continued demand."

Visitors can experience Van Gogh's classic art in a new way.

Beyond Exhibitions 4/12/2021 - Beyond Van Gogh - Miami - RodrigoGaya.com/@Gayaman_photo/Gayaman Visual Studio

“Hosting Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at the Wisconsin Center is something we couldn’t wait to share with the Milwaukee community, and we’re thrilled it will be extending its run through October,” said Marty Books, President, and CEO of the WCD. “The WCD staff works on the values to Be Bold. Be Proud. Be Experience Obsessed, and the Beyond Van Gogh residency embodies all of those. It is an event which can’t be missed, and I’m so proud to be able to extend the run.”

According to the event, 100,000 tickets to the event have been sold.

Prices for the exhibit start at $36.99 for adults. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the weekend.

