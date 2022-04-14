Imagine MKE releases new video celebrating Milwaukee on 414 Day

MILWAUKEE — Imagine MKE has released a new video celebrating Milwaukee, the third of its kind.

The video's release comes on 414 Day, or Milwaukee Day, and shines a light on all the city has to offer. The video is set to the poem "Fire Light," by Dasha Kelly Hamilton, a city and state poet laureate.

According to Imagine MKE, the video "reflects on this current moment in Milwaukee: A moment full of promise as our city comes into its own in the light of a new morning"

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley made an appearance in the video which also featured footage from the Milwaukee Bucks Championship parade. Local entrepreneurs are shown in the video along with members of community organizations.

"Imagine MKE invites viewers to celebrate and reflect on the strides that Milwaukee continues to make as a city, with historic victories and positive arts-and-culture-led evolution," the organization said in a press release.

Watch the video from Imagine MKE below.



Fire Light | 414 Day 2022 from Imagine MKE on Vimeo.

