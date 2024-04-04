'I'm trying to help the community, not become a victim'; Assistant pastor on the rebound after being shot

MILWAUKEE — If you can’t find Pastor Kevin Simmons in the church or at home, you’ll likely find him on the basketball court.

Along with being the assistant pastor at Miracle Temple Apostolic Church, he’s also the head official at Cream Skills Basketball Association, a pro-style summer basketball league aimed at underprivileged youth.

TMJ4 News Pastor Kevin Simmons, head official at Cream Skills Basketball Association.

For the past eight years, Simmons has been a mentor and a referee to dozens of kids in the area.

“I love the game. I love the youth. I’m missing work to come here with no pay to help the kids get a better future,” Simmons smiled.

That all changed back in October when he was driving a late-night shift for Uber.

He was picking up his next riders when they pulled out a gun and shot him several times, through the ear, chest, stomach, and arm. He says police arrested a 15-year-old.

In the following days, his faith is what carried him through.

“I’m here trying to help the community not become a victim,” Simmons said. “Through the grace of God, I’m still here.”

TMJ4 Pastor Kevin Simmons.

43 doctor's appointments and three surgeries later, he’s not letting what happened stop him. Last Wednesday, Simmons spoke at the Cream Skills Owners Meeting, the behind-the-scenes start of the season.

“If this happened with a 15-year-old child, that means we missed somebody. If you give up, they give up, and then what do you have?” Simmons asked.

Cream Skills Executive Director Nigel Harvey started the league and immediately connected with Simmons.

“I made this league to prevent acts of violence and to hear that my senior official was almost taken away from us, it was devastating news,” Nigel Harvey said.

Simmons’ doctors told him the healing process may take nine or ten years. He has several other surgeries and appointments scheduled in the coming months.

He says that won’t stop him from getting back out on the court though, whether it’s as a referee, or cheering the kids on from the sideline.

“We need more teens, more people, and to get them off the streets,” Simmons explained.

“A miracle has happened. If God could raise me from laying on the ground with 12 bullet holes, he could raise you just sitting there to taller heights. So I can’t wait to see the kids again. I can’t wait.”

The last tryouts are Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the COA Goldin Center at 2320 W. Burleigh St.

To try out, you can register here.

For more information on the Cream Skills Basketball Association, you can visit their website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip