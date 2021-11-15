'I'm scared' Wendy Rittenhouse opens up ahead of verdict

The final stretch of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is underway. As lawyers on both sides prepared their closing arguments through the weekend, Kyle Rittenhouse's mother, Wendy, shared her fears throughout the trial on NBC News.

Emotions ran high throughout the week as the 18-year-old took the stand and even broke down in tears at one point. Wendy shared that it was difficult for her to watch her son take the stand and that he is receiving treatment for PTSD.

"I'm scared. Fear. Overwhelm. I was a nervous wreck, my stomach was in knots. Kyle did a good job. When he broke down, I broke down," said Wendy Rittenhouse.

Currently, Rittenhouse faces intentional reckless and attempted homicide charges as well as charges for reckless endangerment after killing two and injuring one following protests in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

"A lot of people shouldn't have been there and he brought that gun for protection and to this day and to this day if he didn't have that gun my son would have been dead," said Wendy.

Of the current 18 jurors, 12 will be randomly selected Monday. All 12 must decide unanimously whether or not Rittehouse is guilty or innocent.

It is still to be determined what exactly the "lesser charges" jurors will be allowed to consider if they opt to acquit Rittenhouse on some of the original count's prosecutors have brought forth.

"If the jurors deliberate for a long period of time and they cant come to a consensus they may rally around one of these lesser included charges," said legal expert, Patrick Cafferty.

Governor Evers has deployed 500 national guard

members to be on standby should unrest follow the announcement of a verdict.

