'I'm a big fan': Giannis Antetokounmpo went to the Harry Styles concert at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo went to Harry Styles concert at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, and he seemed to love it.

The Milwaukee Bucks star called himself a big fan and called Styles a great performer.

"I just went to (Harry Styles) concert and it was 99% women and me," Antetokounmpo tweeted.

I just went to @Harry_Styles concert and it was 99% women and me 😂. I’m a big fan, what a great performer. — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 4, 2021

The 26-year-old NBA champ was even caught on camera enjoying himself at the show. You can watch it below:

Giannis enjoying his time at Harry Styles’ concert 😂🔥



(h/t @MichaelBeeMKE) pic.twitter.com/ucOobBBnAj — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 4, 2021

The former One Direction star performed in Milwaukee Wednesday night.

It isn't the first time Antetokounmpo was caught jamming to the British singer. In May 2020, Antetokounmpo was on Instagram live driving and singing along to the One Direction hit "What Makes You Beautiful."

