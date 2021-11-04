Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

'I'm a big fan': Giannis Antetokounmpo went to the Harry Styles concert at Fiserv Forum

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tom Pennington
DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 18: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at American Airlines Center on November 18, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Giannis Antetokounmpo to be featured on '60 Minutes' tonight
Posted at 2:42 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 15:42:54-04

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo went to Harry Styles concert at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, and he seemed to love it.

The Milwaukee Bucks star called himself a big fan and called Styles a great performer.

"I just went to (Harry Styles) concert and it was 99% women and me," Antetokounmpo tweeted.

The 26-year-old NBA champ was even caught on camera enjoying himself at the show. You can watch it below:

The former One Direction star performed in Milwaukee Wednesday night.

It isn't the first time Antetokounmpo was caught jamming to the British singer. In May 2020, Antetokounmpo was on Instagram live driving and singing along to the One Direction hit "What Makes You Beautiful."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse: Full coverage