Illinois suspect rams squad car during pursuit through Kenosha County

An Illinois suspect was arrested after leading law enforcement through Kenosha and Lake counties on Friday.

According to the City of Kenosha Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation near 52nd and Green Bay. The driver shut off the vehicle's lights and fled. Police say the same vehicle was involved in two previous pursuits with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department where they got away.

Spike stripes were deployed and the front driver's side tire was deflated. However, the suspect continued to flee.

The suspect intentionally rammed a Pleasant Prairie Police Department squad car, police say, as they went west on HWY 50. The pursuit went through Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, and eventually into Lake County, Illinois.

The suspect continued to flee with the tire completely removed from the rim. The vehicle eventually slowed and a Kenosha police officer used their vehicle to compel the suspect to stop and give up, police say.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Waukegan, Illinois resident, was arrested.

Police say possible charges include fleeing and eluding an officer, 1st degree recklessly endangering safety,. OWI, possession of cocaine, and bail jumping.

