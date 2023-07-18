Illinois prisoner on the loose carjacks two people, arrested in Kenosha County

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — An Illinois prisoner that escaped officers on Saturday carjacked two vehicles and was later recaptured in Kenosha County.

The Park Ridge Police Department said two officers were transporting a male prisoner on Saturday to the Lake County Jail. The prisoner began "acting erratically" in the back seat. Officers then realized he was able to slip his handcuffs off.

The officers pulled the squad car over and requested assistance from Illinois State Police due to the prisoner's behavior.

While attempting to re-secure him and de-escalate his behavior, the prisoner broke free. An officer attempted to tase him, but it was ineffective. The prisoner ran across the northbound lanes of traffic, jumped over the concrete barrier, and ran into the southbound lanes.

The Park Ridge Police Department says the prisoner then physically forced a driver out of a van and drove off. The prisoner then proceeded to commit a second carjacking, physically forcing a driver out of their Camaro.

Police were able to find the Camaro through the vehicle's OnStar locator service in Kenosha County.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department says the prisoner "was quickly greeted by some squad cars awaiting his arrival." The police department worked with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin State Police to take him into custody.

