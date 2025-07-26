Illinois Beach State Park drowning claims the life of a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy

LAKE COUNTY, IL — According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the body of a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy was found after a multi-day recovery effort at Illinois Beach State Park in unincorporated Zion, Illinois.

Law enforcement says they were notified on Tuesday, July 22, around 6:26 p.m. that there was a beachgoer at Illinois Beach State Park who had gone under water and never resurfaced.

Responders conducted a multi-day search and recovery effort to find the missing swimmer.

On Friday, July 25, around 7:30 a.m., authorities say, the boy's body was found in the general area of the north beach.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office identified the boy as Kyle Williams, a 14-year-old from Milwaukee.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office warns the public to be safe when in and around Lake Michigan and to keep these key dangers in mind: rip currents, strong flows of water near piers, and powerful currents that can be difficult to detect. The coroner’s office advises that personal flotation devices should always be used when in a body of water.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police and the Lake County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error