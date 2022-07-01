Illegal dumping spotted in Milwaukee's McGovern Park

MILWAUKEE — Someone has been illegally dumping a large amount of trash, including mattresses and other garbage, in Milwaukee's McGovern Park.

TMJ4 News crews spotted the illegal dumping Friday morning.

The city of Milwaukee describes the act as a "burden to residents and a blight on our beautiful city." If you catch someone illegally dumping or a dump site, you can report it to the city and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

To report, call call (414) 286-CITY or report online.

"If you see illegal dumping in progress, please do not confront the individual(s). Write down the details and the description of the suspect(s), vehicle make and model, license plate, the items dumped, address/location, and the date and time of the incident," according to the city's website.

