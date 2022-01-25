If you're looking to get out of the cold in Milwaukee, here's where to go

One of the coldest nights of the season is expected to hit Milwaukee Tuesday night.
Wind chills are expected to reach -20 to -30 degrees. If you need shelter from the cold, our partners at the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service has compiled this list:
- Repairers of the Breach at 1335 W. Vliet Street will have a daytime warming room and an overnight warming shelter if temperatures drop to 20 degrees and below. The shelter is open from 7PM to 7AM.
- St. Benedict the Moor at 924 W. State Street has a warming shelter for when temperatures drop below zero.
To get temporary access to the following shelters, you'll need to speak to a specialist. Dial 211 or text your ZIP code to 898-211 for help:
- The Cathedral Center at 845 N. Van Buren Street offers shelter to single women and families. Call 414-831-0394 for more information.
- Hope House at 209 W. Orchard Street offers shelter to families.
- The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County provides shelter for single men, women and families.
- Guest House of Milwaukee at 1216 N. 13th Street accepts single men.
There are also several private shelters in the area:
- The Milwaukee Rescue Mission at 1820 W. Wells Street, accepts single men. You must arrive by 6:15PM. Call 414-344-2211 for more information.
- Joy House at 830 N. 19th Street accepts women with children. Women must have a current ID and children need two forms of ID, such as a birth certificate and social security card. For more information, call 414-344-2211
- Casa Maria Catholic Worker on 1131 N. 21st Street accepts women with children. Call 414-344-5745 between 9AM and 10PM for more information.
- Hope Street Ministry on 2522 W. Capitol Drive accepts men, women and children. An application is required. For more information, call 414-445-5404.