Icy roads including black ice cause traffic delays during morning commute

TMJ4
Posted at 10:57 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 11:58:33-05

MILWAUKEE — Icy roadways including black ice in some spots led to traffic delays in the Milwaukee area as people started the work week Monday morning.

The Milwaukee County Transit System tweeted drivers should be extra cautious as they deal with the first icy roads of the season.

Milwaukee's Department of Public Works said they prepped for such a situation by salting bridges across the city last Friday. This weekend crews patrolled streets to make sure snow and ice were not accumulating.

Then a "quick blast of scattered snow" hit Monday morning creating slick conditions. DPW says they deployed 103 salt trucks across the city focusing on both main roads and side streets.

Leaf collection and some recycling routes were suspended due to the slick conditions on Monday. Those routes will resume later this week.

