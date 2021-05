WHITEFISH BAY — The iconic Herman Uihlein mansion is on the market for nearly $7 million.

The mansion was built on three acres near Lake Michigan in 1917.

It's more than 13,000 square feet and has nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and boasts public formal rooms, a library, and a home theater.

The Italian Renaissance and Beaux-Arts-style home is listed by Peter Mahler and Paul Handle of Mahler Sotheby’s International Realty and is listed for $6.95 million.

