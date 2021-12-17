Ice shoves form along shores of Lake Winnebago

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Ice shoves are forming along the shores of Lake Winnebago in the Fox Valley.

“I’ve actually never seen anything like this before," said Mary Jane Granditzke, an employee at Waverly Beach Bar & Grille. "I’m from Wisconsin, born and raised, but I don’t really spend a lot of time by the water. It just looks really cool. They’re like chunks stacked on top of each other and shiny with the sun. I like the way it looks. It’s pretty.”

Ice shoves extended along Waverly Beach, found on the northern shoreline of Lake Winnebago, for what appeared to be hundreds of feet. More started to stack up on Utowana Beach Thursday afternoon.

The natural phenomena drew people in from all across the Fox Valley.

"This is really neat," said Dan Vander Zanden, Little Chute. "This is a small one, but it's really cool how it just pushes on the shore like that from the wind."

Vander Zanden visited the ice shoves at Utowana Beach Thursday with his grandaughter.

It's a sparkling sight we usually don't see right now.

"Normally it's not this windy this time of the year and this doesn't happen," Vander Zanden said. "We come every year and look for them. In the spring they're neat too.

It's still windy and frigid near the shores of Lake Winnebago. If people plan to check out the ice shoves, they should consider doing so when the wind calms down.