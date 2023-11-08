Ice Castles returns to Lake Geneva as new event called 'Winter Realms'

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — It's that time of the year again! The popular winter attraction, Lake Geneva's Ice Castles, will be returning this year, but as a new event called Winter Realms.

The creators of Ice Castles will debut a new, more weather-resistant winter experience at the Geneva National Resort.

Event organizers said, "Winter may still be a couple of months away, but plans and construction are underway in creating the magical winter wonderland."

That magical wonderland includes the Ice Castles' award-winning towers, caverns, and crawl spaces, as well as dazzling lights, ice and snow sculptures, horse-drawn wagon rides, a Polar Pub ice bar, a tubing hill, ice slides, and other ice and snow creations.

“Winter Realms will bring the magic of winter to our guests even when Mother Nature is less predictable,” said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird. “Our commitment to innovation allows us to continue creating enchanting moments, proving that, even in the face of changing climate patterns, the spirit of winter can always be celebrated.”

Winter Realms is projected to open in late December, depending on the weather. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 6. For more information, visit icecastles.com/wisconsin.

