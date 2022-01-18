Ice Castles in Lake Geneva open to the public on Saturday

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are set to open to the public on Saturday, Jan. 22, according to their website.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, starting at 12 p.m. General admission is set at $21 during the weekday and $27 during the weekend. Children can get in for $16 during the weekday and $22 on the weekend. Weekend ticket prices include Friday.

Each year "ice artisans" harvest and place up to 10,000 icicles to build the castles. Organizers described it as such: "The life-size frozen playground includes ice-carved slides, tunnels, fountains, crawl spaces, caverns, and intricately carved ice thrones. At night, color-changing LED lights embedded in the ice create a beautiful, enchanting glow throughout the experience."

Head to their website for more information and to buy tickets.

