Ice Bear Fest 80’s Après Ski Party returns to Third Space Brewing on Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Take a break from the harsh winter and get ready to party in your 80's ski gear!

Ice Bear Fest 80’s Après Ski Party will return to Third Space Brewing on Saturday.

Ice Bear Fest is an 80’s après ski-themed party that runs noon to 5 p.m. at the brewery’s tap room at 1505 W. St. Paul Avenue in the Menomonee River Valley.

The event celebrates Third Space Brewing’s winter seasonal beer, Ice Bear Baltic Porter.

There will be a costume contest at 3:30 p.m. to choose who dressed best in their 80's ski gear.

A DJ will be playing 80's music and other après ski tunes all afternoon.

“The goal of Ice Bear Fest is to bring people out of their winter hibernation for some fun in the snow with great beer, fun music, and a little silliness mixed in. It’s one of my favorite days of the whole year,” said Third Space Brewing’s Co-Founder and President, Andy Gehl.

There will be an outdoor bar open and several fire pits. There will also be shotskis filled with 2oz shots of the 9.4% Ice Bear Baltic Porter for sale.

"Third Space will also tap a few special barrel-aged beers at the event including a version of Ice Bear that aged in Laphroaig Scotch barrels and both variants of its 2021 Stout State of Mind, a 13.5% J. Henry Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout collaboration with Ray’s Wine & Spirits," a news release states.

The party is free to attend. You can purchase an Ice Bear Fest merchandise package for $20 which includes the annual Ice Bear Fest color-changing mug, a pair of Ice Bear Fest tinted sunglasses and a new Ice Bear Fest fanny pack. The mug will get you $1 off drafts. Packages are available here.

Guests can also reserve a Happy Dome for only $25 for two hours by clicking here.

