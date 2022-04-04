Ice Age National Scenic Trail’s Eastern Terminus to be relocated

CROSS PLAINS, Wisc. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Monday that the Ice Age National Scenic Trail’s Eastern Terminus in Potawatomi State Park will be relocated this spring.

The glacial boulder and historical marker, which serves as one of the trail's two endpoints, will be moved 0.3 miles to the west, to the park’s Old Ski Hill Overlook, according to a news release.

The DNR said in a statement that the Old Ski Hill Overlook is more picturesque.

“Hikers will enjoy a more scenic start, or finish, to their hike,” said Erin Brown-Stender, Potawatomi State Park Superintendent, noting the overlook’s expansive views of the surrounding area.

The move is estimated to happen in April, depending on weather and soil conditions.

According to the DNR, the Ice Age National Scenic Trail is a 1,200-mile footpath contained entirely within Wisconsin. Approximately 60% of Wisconsin residents live within 20 miles of the Ice Age Trail.

