"I feel like it's the least we can do": Family and friends continue search for remains of Sade Robinson

CUDAHY — Loved ones of Sade Robinson spent Saturday searching for her remains at Warnimont Park, some coming all the way from Minnesota.

“Me and Sade were really good friends. I felt for the family because I got to know them over time and came back this weekend to help search,” Josh S. said.

Josh met Sade at Pizza Shuttle. Even though he works in Minnesota, he didn’t hesitate to come back to Milwaukee to help Sade’s family find closure after prosecutors charged a 33-year-old Milwaukee man with killing and dismembering her body.

“Our family needs peace and we need closure and we don’t want to stop,” Sade’s cousin Keyiana said.

Keyiana and others have been searching around Milwaukee and Cudahy since Robinson went missing April 1.

On Saturday, she and nearly two dozen others continued that search at Warnimont Park, one of the place’s Robinson’s phone was pinged at on the night she went missing.

It’s also the place where a leg was found on April 2. DNA analysis indicates the leg belonged to Robinson, according to court documents.

The other locations Robinson’s phone pinged include Pleasant Valley Park and Kern Park — areas the family tells TMJ4 they’ve searched.

“I think everyone’s overwhelmed because we’re searching all the same places thinking we’re going to get results so it’s a little tiring,” Keyiana shared.

She told TMJ4 she wishes law enforcement would be more involved, suggesting the use of boats or dogs.

“It’s a little sad because it feels like we don’t really have their help right now," Keyiana added.

Loved ones told TMJ4 they won’t stop searching until they can properly lay Sade to rest. They continue to ask the public for help in searching for Sade's remains.

"To find the remains it would be worth it and definitely bring closure to family and friends because she was a super nice, bubbly girl," Josh recalled about his friend. "She was gorgeous and her smile could brighten anyone's day and she had a personality that could cheer you up."

