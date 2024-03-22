"I didn't think it was going to be this bad": Commuters surprised by snowstorm

Despite forecasts from our TMJ4 meteorologists, plenty of people were still shocked by Friday morning's snowy conditions — especially after some of the warm weather we've been having.

"I was trying to prepare for it," Stacey Kujawa told TMJ4's Sydni Eure. "I didn't think it was going to be this bad. I'm headed to Menomonee Falls from Bay View, so i have a commute!"

Kujawa said she didn't need to dig out any winter clothes, though. She keeps things like hats and scarves handy until at least May.

"It's Wisconsin, it can change in two minutes!" she added. "Prepare the best you can."

Sydni felt a little bad for taking so much of Kujawa's time and helped her clean the rest of her car off — she didn't want Kujawa to be any later on her commute!

Kujawa's advice to other drivers:

"It's no joke, wake up early!"

