'I am very happy:' Kitchen staff at Waukesha South smile as they hand out meals to families

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The senseless tragedy on Sunday has people coming together, from raising money to candlelight vigils, thousands are showing support.

We've all heard the saying, food is the key to someones heart. The kitchen staff at Waukesha South did just that by feeding the students and offering a smile and kind words.

While school is out for Waukesha students, some staff are hard at work.

The school district gave away meals at six different school sites from noon to 1 p.m.. Each bag contains breakfast and lunch for the next three days.

TMJ4 The school district gave away meals at six different school sites.

Things like breakfast bars, hamburgers and buns and chicken nuggets.

Judy Yanke is the kitchen lead at Waukesha South and while she is still healing from the tragedy that happened Sunday she's showing up for her kids.

"We don't want to run out (of meals for families," Yanke stated. "It's really important, because I work here on a regular basis and I see a lot of kids and they don't have the food at home."

The kitchen staff at the school prepared 80 bags for families to come and grab.

One by one, cars stopped by and bags flew off the shelf.

Joe Jozwowski was among the people who came to get a meal for his children.

"They always look forward to seeing what surprises are waiting for them," Jozwowski said.

As he came to pick up the food, he told TMJ 4 he's blown away by the outpouring support.

TMJ4 The school district gave away meals at six different school sites.

"It's a good thing all around to know when times are really bad. It's good to see that there's still good in the world," Jozwowski said.

Abby Markwyn was volunteering giving out 'blessings in a backpack' (meals given to elementary kids) and brought her daughter Molly along.

"It makes me feel happy because then I know that people are gonna have food," Molly smiled.

After witnessing the horror at the parade, Markwyn wants to show her daughter how people respond to a tragedy and come together.

"There's clearly a lot of support right now and I hope it continues," Markwyn said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip