'I Am Not Invisible' exhibit honors Wisconsin's women veterans

MILWAUKEE — June 12 is Women's Veterans Day. The "I Am Not Invisible" traveling exhibit from the Wisconsin Veterans Museum is helping to tell the stories of women who have served in our state.

"They're each unique and they each have their own particular things that they bring to the table and experiences that they've had," said Wisconsin Veterans Museum Oral Historian Luke Sprague.

The "I Am Not Invisible" campaign started in Oregon as a way to bring awareness to the barriers and challenges that women veterans often face. It has now become a nationwide movement.

"I think it's important that we get these stories out. Some of these stories have been less heard than others," Sprague said.

Right now, part of the exhibit is being hosted by Associated Bank at the River Center building in Milwaukee. Five faces of women who served greet people passing through the building.

"As you read some of these women's stories and what they've gone through, they were really not seen as equals. They really did feel invisible. Many of our women veterans today have much different experiences and it's because and it's because of the women on these posters," said Mallory Lipkowski who is the leader of the Veterans Colleague Resource Group at Associated Bank.

The exhibit is also available in part virtually on the Wisconsin Veterans Museum website. There you can click through the photos of some of the women featured and hear about their experiences through audio and video recordings.

