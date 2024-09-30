I-94 westbound at Moorland Rd. closed due to crash

I-94 westbound at Moorland Rd. was fully closed Monday evening due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

In addition to the I-94 closure, the I-41 southbound to I-94 westbound ramp and the I-41 northbound to I-94 westbound ramp were closed as well.

TRAFFIC ALERT: MCSO is initiating a full freeway closure on I-94 WB at the Zoo interchange, at the request of @WaukeshaSheriff, while that agency tends to a vehicle crash at Moorland Rd. in Waukesha County. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) September 30, 2024

There's no word yet on what caused the crash, or the extent of the injuries.

We'll update this story as we learn more.

