I-94 eastbound at 70th Street closed due to freeway shooting

MILWAUKEE — I-94 eastbound at 70th Street is closed due to a freeway shooting.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced the freeway closure at 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday. The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, but a vehicle was struck.

All traffic is being diverted off at 84th Street.

