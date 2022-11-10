Watch Now
I-94 eastbound at 70th Street closed due to freeway shooting

All traffic is being diverted off at 84th Street.
Sal Sendik
Posted at 7:54 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 20:54:15-05

MILWAUKEE — I-94 eastbound at 70th Street is closed due to a freeway shooting.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced the freeway closure at 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday. The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, but a vehicle was struck.

All traffic is being diverted off at 84th Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

