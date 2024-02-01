I-894 Ramp at Loomis Road in Greenfield to be closed through the fall

The I-894 Ramp at Loomis Road in Greenfield will be closed through the fall for construction.

The Wisconsin DOT is calling the project the I-894 Rehabilitation: Loomis Bridge Reconstruction. Crews say the westbound I-894 exit ramp to Loomis Road southbound is the only ramp that will close, along with the main bridge. All other entrance and exit ramps are scheduled to remain open.

Detours will be routed through 27th Street, Layton Avenue and 60th Street. Make sure to plane your alternate routes ahead of time.

WisDOT says all work schedules are subject to change due to weather.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip