I-43 southbound at National shuts down due to shooting; 24-year-old man injured

All southbound lanes on I-43/94 at National Avenue have been shut down by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office due to a reported shooting.
Posted at 9:09 PM, Jul 18, 2022
MILWAUKEE — All southbound lanes on I-43/94 at National Avenue have been shut down by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) due to a shooting.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday on or near the Lapham Boulevard off-ramp.

According to MCSO, they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot several times.

First responders with the Milwaukee Fire Department tended to the man and he was transported to an area hospital. According to MCSO, his condition is unknown at this time.

I-43 southbound remains closed due to the investigation. All southbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway at National.

MCSO says at least one suspect is being sought. A vehicle description is not yet available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as TMJ4 News learns more.

