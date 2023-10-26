Watch Now
Lanes reopen after diesel leak from jackknifed semi closes I-43 NB at Marquette Interchange

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, crews responded to a diesel leak from a jackknifed semi at the northbound Michigan Street off-ramp.
Posted at 7:36 AM, Oct 26, 2023
Update: All lanes are now reopened.
I-43 northbound is closed at I-43/94 North because of a crash, according to WisDOT.

The sheriff's office said one person suffered minor facial injuries suffered in a separate crash caused apparently by the slick roads. The person was brought to the hospital.

