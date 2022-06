MILWAUKEE — Northbound I-43 at S. Chase Avenue is open again following a crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said all lanes of I-43 northbound were closed at Chase Avenue this morning due to a crash and construction.

All but one lane had already been closed due to road work, and the remaining lane was closed after officials say a construction vehicle and a semi crashed.

Around 5:30 a.m., one lane reopened to traffic.

