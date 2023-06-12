I-43 construction: Lane closures from Brown to Capitol in Milwaukee, WisDOT warns

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning drivers of 'long-term' lane closures along I-43 as repairs begin from Brown Street to Capitol Drive.

In a statement, WisDOT outlines the repairs as follows:

Monday, June 12:

Traffic on I-43 northbound is scheduled to be reduced to two lanes between Keefe Avenue and Capitol Drive while crews work to reconstruct the median. For northbound traffic entering the work zone, the outside right lane will become an exit-only lane to the Keefe Avenue exit ramp. This traffic configuration is similar to what was recently in place along I-43 near Capitol Drive.

Friday, June 16:

Traffic on I-43 southbound is scheduled to be reduced to two lanes, between Capitol Drive and North Avenue, while crews work to reconstruct the median. Southbound traffic entering the work zone will remain in the existing two-lane configuration that is currently in place north of Capitol Drive.

WisDOT says these closures will last until fall 2023. "This work is weather dependent and subject to change. As part of this work, alternating long-term ramp closures are needed, as well as lane closures to adjacent local streets for bridge work," according to their announcement.

Learn more about the project on their website and read the announcement verbatim below:

