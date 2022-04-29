Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

I-43 construction in Glendale to shift to southbound lanes on May 7

WisDOT: Highway construction work being put on hold for Memorial Day weekend
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Burke, Amy
WisDOT: Highway construction work being put on hold for Memorial Day weekend
Posted at 3:38 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 16:38:11-04

GLENDALE, Wis. — There will be a lane shift along I-43 southbound in the City of Glendale on Saturday, May 7.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), traffic heading south on I-43 will notice the southbound lanes shifted east, next to the northbound lanes, between Silver Spring Drive and Glendale Avenue.

The new traffic pattern will allow crews to construct the new southbound bridges over Hampton Avenue, the Milwaukee River, and Glendale Avenue, according to WisDOT.

Traffic heading northbound will remain as is.

The construction is part of the I-43 Union Refrigerator Transit Company (URT) bridge project.

For real-time traffic information, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule