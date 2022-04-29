I-43 construction in Glendale to shift to southbound lanes on May 7

GLENDALE, Wis. — There will be a lane shift along I-43 southbound in the City of Glendale on Saturday, May 7.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), traffic heading south on I-43 will notice the southbound lanes shifted east, next to the northbound lanes, between Silver Spring Drive and Glendale Avenue.

The new traffic pattern will allow crews to construct the new southbound bridges over Hampton Avenue, the Milwaukee River, and Glendale Avenue, according to WisDOT.

Traffic heading northbound will remain as is.

The construction is part of the I-43 Union Refrigerator Transit Company (URT) bridge project.

