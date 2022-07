MILWAUKEE — All lanes of I-41 southbound at Good Hope Road are closed after a crash including a rolled-over semi.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. and resulted in a two-lane closure. However, WisDOT updated the crash notification to say all lanes are closed.

The closure is estimated to last two hours.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, according to DOT.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip