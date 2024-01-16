I-41 South near Beloit Road closed due to fire

All four southbound lanes of I-41 near Beloit Road in Milwaukee County are closed due to a fire.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area around 10:00 Tuesday morning. They expect the closure to last for about an hour.

TMJ4 is working to learn more about what caused the fire. This story will be updated.

