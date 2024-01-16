Watch Now
I-41 South near Beloit Road closed due to fire

Posted at 10:54 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 11:54:27-05

All four southbound lanes of I-41 near Beloit Road in Milwaukee County are closed due to a fire.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area around 10:00 Tuesday morning. They expect the closure to last for about an hour.

TMJ4 is working to learn more about what caused the fire. This story will be updated.

