I-41 ramp closed near Mitchell Interchange due to jackknifed semi

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said an I-41 ramp is closed in the Mitchell Interchange after a semi crashed and jackknifed.
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jul 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said an I-41 ramp is closed in the Mitchell Interchange after a semi crashed and jackknifed.

The ramp from I-41/94 north to I-41/43/894 west is expected to be closed for at least two hours.

Officials said the driver was not injured and traffic is being diverted northbound on Collector Ramp.

