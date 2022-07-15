I-41 ramp closed near Mitchell Interchange due to jackknifed semi

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said an I-41 ramp is closed in the Mitchell Interchange after a semi crashed and jackknifed.

The ramp from I-41/94 north to I-41/43/894 west is expected to be closed for at least two hours.

Officials said the driver was not injured and traffic is being diverted northbound on Collector Ramp.

TRAFFIC ALERT: a full closure expected to last 2+ hours is underway on the S-to-W ramp in the Mitchell Interchange on I-41, after a semi crashed & jackknifed at that location. The driver was not injured. And all traffic is being diverted northbound through, on the Collector Ramp. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) July 15, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip