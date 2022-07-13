I-41 between Watertown Plank Road, Burleigh in Waukwatosa to close for 54 hours

WAUWATOSA — I-41/US 45 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh will be closed for 54 hours this weekend.

The closure will go into effect at 11 p.m. on Friday and will not reopen until 5 a.m. on Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said traffic will be diverted off the freeway at Watertown Plank Road and at Burleigh, with the primary detour route being WIS 100. Even with the detour, drivers are encouraged to find a different route, further away from the closure to help avoid traffic delays.

WisDOT said the closure will allow for crews to place new beams for the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge over I-41. However, additional work will be done in the area as well.

