HYFIN: Radio Milwaukee to launch new channel focusing on Black music

MILWAUKEE — On Friday, Radio Milwaukee announced a new channel launching in June which will focus on Black music.

The new urban alternative channel called HYFIN will launch on Juneteenth, June 19 and will focus on a full spectrum of Black music. It will offer an "electric radio experience," Radio Milwaukee said in a news release.

The name HYFIN derives from hyphen, which "is a connector that bridges the gap between words or parts of words, bringing them together,” HYFIN Program Director Tarik Moody said. “That’s how HYFIN will function – as a bond between multiple styles of Black music, connecting the culture.”

Moody said the name also represents the many identities within our community.

"Like the music we will play, our community cannot fit neatly into a single box. We are artists-mothers-dancers and friends-foodies-gamers... we embraced an identity that emphasizes the multitude of the Black experience.”

HYFIN is written in all-caps intentionally, to emphasize that FIN is an acronym for "Future is Now."

According to Radio Milwaukee, HYFIN will have an on-air presence and use a multi-platform digital approach online. Radio Milwaukee's current programming on 88.9FM will also continue.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is providing $450,000 in grant funding to help create the channel.

Radio Milwaukee said anyone interested in staying up to date on HYFIN news should join the HYFIN FAM, an early-adopter brand ambassador group. They said the first 100 people who join will get a complimentary HYFIN t-shirt.

