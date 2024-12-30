Hurry to cast your lines, musky season is almost over

MILWAUKEE — The musky season for open water comes to a close in two days, on Dec. 31, so if anyone wants to bag one, the final chance is coming up fast.

While some of the best times to catch musky are during summer and fall months when the water is a little warmer, it is not unheard of for the fish to hit in the winter, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

This fickle fish has been said to be the "fish of 10,000 casts," according to the DNR; and that they "are where you find them." So, taking home a musky in winter would be all the more impressive.

There are many different lakes and rivers where musky live in Wisconsin and different conditions produce different results.

Areas with shallow water and lots of vegetation may have more musky available to catch but are typically smaller. Deeper waters can still hold musky, but there may be fewer. This also means fewer people are fishing for musky in those spots, so they can grow bigger and reach trophy size, according to the DNR.

A guide for the different classifications of the waters can be found here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error