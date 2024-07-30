Hunter Wohler gives back to hometown kids before Badgers camp kicks off

Hanging out with kids at the Muskego Library? Right in Hunter Wohler's wheelhouse.

"It's awesome," Badgers Safety Hunter Wohler says. "I love it. I love coming back here and just spending time you know with the kids especially. We were all there at some point. And so without people to kind of look up to and guide me along the way? I wouldn't be where I am. So if I can be that for some of these kids? It's a blessing."

The Muskego native started young, and you can just guess what books he read.

"Sports stuff," Wohler says. "It was always sports stuff. Just to, you know, keep me doing something. I wasn't a huge reader to be honest. But I enjoyed all the sports books, and then you know, the Magic Tree House."

Even in the era of name, image and likeness deals with college athletes getting paid? Wohler did this for free to encourage kids in his hometown.

"Born and raised here," Wohler says. "And so when I can come back and just be with the kids and interact with them and just hang out in the hometown? I'm going to say yes to that every day."

And playing safety for the Badgers in Madison, and doing this just before he headed off to training camp in Platteville, is special.

"I don't get to come back here as often as you would think, just because of how busy we are," Wohler says. "But every time I get the opportunity? I'm going to take it of course. And I don't get to do stuff like this as much as I'd like to. You know, I would like more opportunites to come and hang out."

Wohler recently held his Hunter's Huddle of Hope along with some of his teammates at Matty's Bar and Grille, raising money for underprivileged kids just before heading to training camp in Platteville. The Muskego native always makes time to give back to his community.

