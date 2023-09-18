Watch Now
Hunter scare prompts two Germantown schools to be placed on 'hold'

Posted at 3:56 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 16:56:41-04

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — Two Germantown schools were placed on "hold" Monday morning after police received a report of someone carrying a gun in the area.

According to the Germantown Police Department, a citizen contacted police around 8:37 a.m. and reported a person wearing a "tactical backpack" and carrying a "long gun." The caller said the subject walked away from a parked vehicle on Freistadt Road near Park Ave. and walked into a nearby wooded area.

Police responded to the area, and as a precaution, both Kennedy Middle School and MacArthur School were placed on a "hold" status.

Officers made contact with the subject who was hunting on the MMSD land. Police say there was no threat to the schools or community.

