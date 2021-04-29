Hunger Task Force's Mobile Market to pop-up on Milwaukee’s northside

Hunger Task Force’s Mobile Market will be making a stop at Ascension, St. Joseph Hospital located at 5015 W. Burleigh St. to bring affordable groceries to the neighborhood.

The Mobile Market will be open at this site Monday through Friday, May 3 – 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Piggy Wiggly will be stocking the location with 40+ varieties of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, juice and dairy items.

The Mobile Market accepts FoodShare QUEST cards, debit and credit cards (no cash). An additional 25% discount is offered on all items through an incentive grant.

The main focus of the Mobile Market is to bring healthy and affordable food items to known food deserts around the city.

