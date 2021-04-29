Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hunger Task Force's Mobile Market to pop-up on Milwaukee’s northside

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Christopher Furlong
<p>Fruit and vegetables are displayed for sale at a grocers shop on May 23, 2014 in London, United Kingdom. Researchers at University College London recently said that eating 'five-a-day' of fruit and vegetables should be increased to seven. The study involving 65,226 men and women concluded that lifestyles which included at least seven-a-day reduced the chances of serious health issues.</p>
How people refer to veggies impacts how much they are eaten, study shows
Posted at 8:44 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 09:44:33-04

Hunger Task Force’s Mobile Market will be making a stop at Ascension, St. Joseph Hospital located at 5015 W. Burleigh St. to bring affordable groceries to the neighborhood.

The Mobile Market will be open at this site Monday through Friday, May 3 – 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Piggy Wiggly will be stocking the location with 40+ varieties of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, juice and dairy items.

The Mobile Market accepts FoodShare QUEST cards, debit and credit cards (no cash). An additional 25% discount is offered on all items through an incentive grant.

The main focus of the Mobile Market is to bring healthy and affordable food items to known food deserts around the city.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku