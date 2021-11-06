Hunger Task Force works with Brewers and Sargento to fight community hunger

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers teamed up with Sargento Foods Inc. for the Double Helping for Hunger campaign to fight community hunger this season.

Every time the Brewers hit a double, Sargento would donate $200 to the Hunger Task Force.

“We believe that real food builds stronger communities. We partner with the Hunger Task Force because of our shared belief that families should have access to nutritious food no matter who they are or where they are from,” says Louie Gentine, third-generation CEO of Sargento Foods. “We understand the importance of the Hunger Task Force’s unique free-and-local model of service and the impact it has in Southeast Wisconsin.”

In total, $51,600 was donated to Milwaukee food banks this season by the campaign. Sargento also donated a further $1 for every like, retweet, and comment on Twitter by Christian Yelich regarding community hunger and the support needed to fight it.

Visit the Hunger Task Force website for ways to help families in need.

