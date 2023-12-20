Hunger Task Force working to make sure everyone has a meal to take Home 4 the Holidays

TMJ4 is partnering with Hunger Task Force on our Home 4 The Holidays campaign.

Its your chance to help make sure everyone in our community has a healthy, hearty meal for the holidays. You don't need to donate a lot to make a big difference — just $15 buys a turkey or a ham. Or for $125, you can buy a family an entire holiday meal.

TMJ4 got the chance to sit down with Hunger Task Force's CEO Sherrie Tussler to talk about the food drive. Watch the entire interview above.



