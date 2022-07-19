Hunger Task Force offers support through Senior Farmers' Market Voucher program

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — With inflation climbing, a voucher program by Milwaukee’s Hunger Task Force hopes to help low-income seniors purchase fresh food at farmers’ markets in our area.

As a way to help some of Milwaukee’s most vulnerable residents get fresh food in their homes, Hunger Task Force is offering $25 that can be used to do that, through the Senior Farmers’ Market Voucher program.

For Phyllis Kneringer, she welcomes the support. It can take a big burden off, if people are willing to receive it.

“If there's people that are too proud to give it then fine, but there's a means that these people are putting out this program, so we should take advantage of it, so we keep it,” said Kneringer.

Open since June 1, those with the Hunger Task Force say they’re about halfway through their 4,000 vouchers for the summer.

Leaders say rising inflation is definitely on their minds and they anticipate more people needing their services, as high gas prices and surging costs push senior citizens to look for more ways to save.

“If you are in a struggling situation where you're thinking about, ‘Should I feed my kids before I feed myself? Should I buy my medicine before I feed myself?’ If you know you need help, it's okay to come on down and get it. There's no judgment here,” said Sherrie Tussler, Director of the Hunger Task Force.

This drive-thru event is the third of four that are happening this summer all across Milwaukee County.

The next one is on Aug. 2 at Washington Park Senior Center from 9 a.m. until noon.

