Hunger Task Force offers emergency infant formula following nationwide recall

MILWAUKEE — Hunger Task Force has re-stocked its Milwaukee food pantries with safe formula in response to a recent nationwide infant formula recall.

Officials say Hunger Task Force has notified its pantry network partners about the recalled formula, which includes select lots of Abbott Nutrition Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas.

“We want to assure local families that the Milwaukee pantry network has a safe and robust supply of infant formula,” says Sherrie Tussler, Executive Director. If you have previously received any of the affected product, we strongly advise you to dispose of it immediately. The network has resources to replace the formula, as well as assist with any other emergency food needs you may have.”

Hunger Task Force also launched an interactive map that parents can use to find the nearest food pantry providing infant formula.

Similac, Alimentum and EleCare products affected by the recall with expiration dates of April 1, 2022 or later, will have a long sequence of numbers on the bottom of the container that starts with the first two digits 22 through 37, and contains K8, SH or Z2.

Families in need can also contact 2-1-1 to locate the nearest pantry in their neighborhood.

