Hunger Task Force kicks off 'Home 4 the Holidays' virtual food drive for families in need

MILWAUKEE — No one should ever go hungry during the holidays, which is why the Hunger Task Force is making sure that everyone has a delicious meal on their table this year.

This holiday season, Fallie Ball says she's looking forward to making a special meal for her family including her eight grandchildren. But without having access to transportation, she often faces the struggle of getting the food she needs.

"I love to cook and stuff, and I share with people. I don't have any way to go shopping," said Ball.

According to the Hunger Task Force, nearly one in six seniors in Milwaukee live in poverty. Higher than the national rate of one in 10. But with the help of the Hunger Task Force's "Home 4 The Holidays" virtual food drive, Fallie will be able to cook a feast her family won't forget.

"I think it's nice that people give and share and stuff like that to people that aren't able to have food or buy food," said Ball.

Now in its sixth year, the non-profit partnered with TMJ4 to host a virtual food drive that will provide boxes of holiday essentials to those in need.

"They're making a difference for a local child who's going to have a blessed holiday as a result of what they do," said director of the Hunger Task Force, Sherrie Tussler.

Tussler says nearly one in four children wake up in a household that doesn't have adequate food. So, in order to fight hunger this holiday season, they're turning to the community for help.

The food drive will run Wednesday through Dec. 31st. To donate, click here.

