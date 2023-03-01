Hunger Task Force donations matched during March Madness

MILWAUKEE — During March Madness, all donations will be matched dollar for dollar to the Hunger Task Force.

The campaign called "Match Madness MKE" runs March 1 – 10, 2023. Learn more below:

MILWAUKEE – (March 1, 2023) – Hunger Task Force kicks off its March gift-matching campaign today: Match Madness MKE, a community fundraising campaign to support hunger relief for Milwaukee families. For the 8th consecutive year, this annual program strikes hunger at a time when brackets and competitions are top of mind in the community. Match Madness MKE is the perfect opportunity for the community to give back and "score big" for local families with a doubled donation.



Through a generous matching pool built by local donors—including Sargento, the Brian A. McCarty Family Fund and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions—all donations made to Hunger Task Force March 1 – 10 will be matched dollar-for-dollar.



All funds raised through Match Madness MKE will be used to provide healthy and nutritious food to local pantries and meal programs to feed hungry children in the Hunger Task Force network.



"Match Madness MKE is a great way for the community to get involved and give back to get more bang for your buck during a time when hunger relief giving tends to be low," said Sherrie Tussler, executive director of Hunger Task Force. "While we're cheering on our favorite teams and thinking about Spring Break, others are thinking about their next meal. With the generous match in place, giving back is easier than ever."



Fans attending the March 7 Bruce Springsteen concert at Fiserv Forum will also have the chance to contribute to Match Madness MKE, as The Boss will lead a call on stage to contribute and get matched at the show.



Every gift made from March 1 – 10 will be doubled. Donations can be made online at www.HungerTaskForce.org [hungertaskforce.us2.list-manage.com]; via phone at 414.777.0483; via mail at 5000 W. Electric Ave., West Milwaukee, WI 53219; or in person by dropping off a gift at the address listed above.



