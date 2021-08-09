Hunger Task Force and DoorDash team up to deliver food to seniors in the community

MILWAUKEE — The Hunger Task Force and DoorDash are teaming up to deliver food to income-eligible and home-bound seniors in the community through the Stockbox program.

"The pandemic really did a lot of damage to [the Stockbox program]. Seniors were told to stay home, we all had the safer at home order for so long and people couldn't get out to pick up their box or they were fearful that they might get sick," said Hunger Task Force Executive Director Sherrie Tussler.

TMJ4

That's why Hunger Task Forces started introduced delivery just last week. So far 300 people are signed up, but the Hunger Task Force has the ability to deliver to 2,000 people.

Seniors eligible for the program must be age 60 or older, be low income with a monthly income less than $1396 for an individual or $1,888 for a two-person household, not currently enrolled in the Stockbox program, and live in an eligible delivery zip code. To sign up, you can click here.

Boxes are delivered monthly and include cereal, milk, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta or rice, protein, fruit juice, canned meat, and a block of Wisconsin government cheese.

TMJ4

Kenneth Jackson was one of the DoorDash drivers helping with deliveries today. He said he didn't realize he'd be heading to the hunger task force when his delivery came in but is glad to help.

"It was like 18 orders, I believe, on one order so I just wanted to accept it to see what it was and it brought me here," Jackson said.

He will deliver those 18 boxes to seniors in the community day. Other DoorDash drivers will do the same with their orders.

"I guess I'm just doing my part today with community service as well as helping myself. It's kind of the perfect balance," Jackson said. "I just want to help out however I can, and if this is helping someone else out then I'm beyond elated to do it."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip