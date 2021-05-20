Hundreds show support for Palestine in Milwaukee rally Thursday

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Milwaukee Thursday afternoon to protest attacks by Israel against Palestinian civilians amid tensions in the Gaza Strip.

The rally came hours after Israel and Hamas both agreed to a mutual, unconditional cease-fire after an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip, according to President Joe Biden, who spoke with international leaders.

Hundreds have gathered in Downtown MKE to rally against Israeli attacks on Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/MUhwpDnQLm — Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) May 20, 2021

It appears Thursday's rally, called "Rally for Palestine," was organized by a number of groups in Milwaukee: AMP, ISM, MMWC, JVP, Voces de la Frontera, SJP Marquette, SJP UWM, MSA Marquette, MSA UWM, MCHC, Masjid Quaran, Masjid Mubarak/Rohingya American Society, Masjid ar-Rahman and Masjid al-Huda, according to an online flyer.

The cease-fire decision came amid global pressure on both Israel and Hamas to quell the violence that has erupted in Gaza in the past week.

According to CNN, more than 220 Palestinians, including more than 60 children, had been killed in the 10 days of violence. CNN added that during that time span, 12 Israelis had been killed, including two children.

While Hamas, a Palestinian fundamentalist military operation, has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, Israeli defense systems have shot down the majority of those missiles.

